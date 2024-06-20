Walnut school to host Run or Walk for ALS 5K on July 6

WALNUT — Bureau Valley North Elementary School, 323 S. Main St., will host its annual Walnut 5K Run or Walk for ALS at 8 a.m. July 6.

Attendees can walk or run the 5K. The race includes a stroller and wheelchair division. Pets and bicycles will not be allowed. Proceeds from the race will go toward ALS research. Check-in is set from 6:45-7:45 a.m. by the park shelter.

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers. Medals also will be presented to the first- through third-place winners in various age groups.

Race times and results will be provided by Racing Expectations. The results are available after the race and online at racingexpectations.com.

Registration is required to attend. The registration costs $20, or $25 after Friday, June 28. Participants who register by Friday, June 28, will receive a T-shirt. To register, visit runsignup.com/walnut5kforals.