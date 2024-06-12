2024 Sauk Valley Media Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Sterling’s Brecken Peterson

Sterling’s Brecken Peterson competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Meet earlier this season at Conant High School. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Sterling senior tennis player Brecken Peterson has probably made as much – if not more – of an impression off the court as he did on it.

That’s saying a lot.

Compiling an impressive school-record of 110 career singles wins, Peterson consistently earned the respect and admiration of spectators – and even his opponents.

Peterson, this year’s Sauk Valley Media Boys Tennis Playe of the Year, had a fairytale finish to his career after earning the school’s first state singles medal in over 50 years.

Peterson improved his school record for wins in a single season after finishing 37-6 this spring, with two of those losses coming to Alleman’s nationally ranked junior Nicholas Patrick, the undefeated three-time state singles champion in Class 1A and a Notre Dame commit.

Peterson shattered the previous school wins record of 91 set by Tom James in the 1980s. Jack Nitz set the previous single-season wins mark of 29 in 2016.

The four-time state tennis qualifier also received the Tom Pitchford Sportsmanship Award this spring, which is given to a player that exhibits exceptional sportsmanship, pride and achievements in school. He joined Sterling graduate Dillon Nitz, who won the award in 2020.

“You don’t get to coach guys like Brecken Peterson very often.” — Mike Gottemoller, Sterling boys tennis coach

“I never saw him leave the court without being friends with his opponent,” Sterling tennis coach Mike Gottemoller said of Peterson. “I’ve never seen him get mad. Never seen him in practice or class or anything get upset with the circumstances around him.”

Peterson may not be the biggest, fastest or most imposing player on the court, but his mental game and hard work has helped elevate him to a new level, year after year.

“Physically, he’s an average looking guy,” Gottemoller said. “You wouldn’t look at him and think he’s one of the better players in the state.”

Peterson proved he is after finishing fourth in the state in Class 1A.

“On the court, he’s always in position,” Gottemoller said. “He plays so smart.”

To Peterson, tennis is 80% mental and 20% game.

“Really believing that I could, and going out and staying consistent and finding my opponents weaknesses,” he said of his approach at the state level. “And trying to expose those.”

He entered the state tournament as a 9-16 seed after finishing third at a strong sectional. He performed well beyond his seed.

He beat Hinsdale South’s Zeke Bisharat, a 3-4 seed, by a score of 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to guarantee himself the school’s first state singles trophy since Bill James was third in 1973. season. He didn’t lose until the third and final day of the state tournament in straight sets to Patrick in the semifinals and Chicago U-High’s Dash Smith, also a 3-4 seed, in the third-place match.

Peterson pushes himself without playing beyond himself.

“He’ll miss a shot once in a while but it never bothers him,” Gottemoller said. “He doesn’t get shaken on the court.”

Gottemoller said Peterson is the most consistent player he’s coached in his time around the team over 13 years. Dillon Nitz was a close second. Gottemoller has taught at Sterling for 21 years.

Sterling senior Brecken Peterson holds a plaque presented to him earlier this season on senior night. Peterson was honored before his final home match as the Golden Warriors' all-time record-holder with 100 wins at No. 1 singles. He broke Tom James' 40-year-old record for career singles victories. (Brian Hurley)

Peterson also played basketball and cross country, as well as earning Sterling’s Student of the Year award. He also was the IHSA student-athlete of the month in April.

He received an academic scholarship to Mississippi State and hopes to walk on with the tennis team. He plans to major in business.

Peterson got into tennis thanks to his dad, and didn’t start playing a lot until eighth grade. He is drawn to the individual aspect of the game, but also the team aspect. Outside of practice he played with Isaiah Chaddick. Peterson strives to socialize with his opponents, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

“He’s just so well loved and respected by his opponents,” Gottemoller said. “He earns the admiration of others.”

Players from other teams he faced, including Geneseo, came to watch him play at state.

For Peterson, the relationships he’s made are as important as the wins.

“At the end of the day, tennis is just a game,” he said.

“Every loss he’s ever had he’s taken as a learning experience,” Gottemoller said. “He’s a competitor. You don’t win 110 matches and be happy with losing.”

Peterson finished with a singles record of 110-29. Seven of those losses came to Patrick, Alleman’s junior three-time state singles champion and one of the top players in the country.

As a freshman, Peterson was sectional champion. He was sectional runner-up as a junior with third-place finishes as a sophomore and senior.

Peterson credited his coach for his hard work with the team. Sterling tied for 10th as a team at state with the help of his run to the semifinals.

“He really put a lot of work into practices,” he said of Gottemoller. “Preparing us the best could.”

Peterson has also given back to the tennis community, offering free lessons to anyone interested.

It’s a testament to the impact he has had as a competitor and person.

Gottemoller couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about Peterson.

“You don’t get to coach guys like Brecken Peterson very often,” Gottemoller said.