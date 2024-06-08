Patel joins Midland States Bank as regional market president

EFFINGHAM — Andy Patel has joined Midland States Bank as regional market president for northern Illinois, including Dixon, Rock Falls and Sterling.

In this role, Patel supports local Market President Jennifer Dallas in upholding Midland’s dedication to serving the Sauk Valley area, according to a news release.

“I am glad to be an active partner alongside Jennifer and our retail district manager, Marcee Fellows-Simple, to continue our shared commitment to positively impact our customers,” Patel said.

Patel brings over 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience, including previous executive leadership at Wells Fargo. Patel and Dallas will work together to build and maintain client relationships, support customer growth and connect businesses to consumer and wealth management products.

‘’Andy offers extensive industry expertise and a collaborative, results-driven approach,’’ said Jeff Mefford, president of Midland States Bank. ‘’His unwavering dedication to serving our communities supports our continued focus on helping local neighborhoods thrive.’’

He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor of science degree in international business and marketing. He also earned a master’s of business administration in international marketing from the University of Iowa.