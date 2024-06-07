Renovation plans unfolding at Sterling schools

Lines and marks are put down on the turf at Roscoe Eades stadium Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – As Sterling Public Schools prepare for a summer under construction, Superintendent Tad Everett said he’s trying to make the most of the community’s tax dollars.

SPS is nearing the end of its five-year facilities plan, which includes several projects to be completed over the summer.

Lincoln Elementary School

Currently in its second and final phase, the school’s interior is being completely renovated.

The project began last summer alongside the completion of Washington Elementary’s interior renovation.

“That has been a complete overhaul of both of those buildings – new lockers, new ceiling, new flooring, bathrooms, lighting, painting and new offices,” Everett said. “We also put in safety vestibules, new entryways and a portable building at our Warning Center.”

Everett said the work is scheduled to be finished by the end of this summer and cost $2.9 million.

Jefferson and Franklin elementary schools

New pre-kindergarten centers are being constructed at each school. Both centers will house four classroom units, office spaces and activity areas. Everett said both complexes should be completed by the end of this summer at a cost of $4 million.

Sterling High School

Currently in phase two of three, the school needs a complete remodel of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

“Our original boiler system was very inefficient, and we couldn’t get parts for it anymore,” Everett said. “It was a 1948 steam boiler that is extremely inefficient and very costly.”

Everett said Sterling Public Schools used a large portion of money received from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund to pay for the $5.8 million project. ESSER was given to schools across the country by the federal government to improve ventilation in their buildings to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Challand Middle School

Already in the middle of its first phase, the school is getting a new track facility.

“That’ll be a multiphase project that will continue over the next several summers,” Everett said. “This first phase will be just the track and the creation of track and field areas.”

Everett expects this phase to be completed by the end of this summer, with an overall project cost of $1.3 million.

Prescott Memorial Field

The Sterling High School stadium’s playing field is being remodeled and resurfaced.

“It’s out of warranty, and it was becoming an issue with tears in the seams and with safety issues,” Everett said. “It was fully donated money the first time that was done, and this time it’s being done through the 1% sales tax and corporate personal property replacement tax.”

Sterling High School also contracted with U.S. Cellular 12 years ago to rent a 120-square-foot space where a cellular tower was erected. The revenue generated from the deal has been saved in the school’s turf fund. Everett said the project will cost $400,000 and is expected to be finished by the end of this summer.

All projects were paid for using funds from tax revenue, donations and federal grants.

“Those projects are mostly funded by the 1% sales tax,” Everett said. “We have some Health Life Safety funds, corporate personal property replacement tax we get every year, and then we also have a large donation from the Dillon Foundation and the Sterling Schools Foundation.”

Completion of the five-year facilities plan includes the final phase of Sterling High School’s HVAC system; completion of the two pre-kindergarten centers this summer; and additional work at the SHS track including seating, parking, concessions and bathroom areas.