Sterling’s Brinkley among 2 honorary mayors leading city Monday

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian helps honorary Mayor Brinkley into her seat Monday, June 3, 2024. The comfort K9 is retiring June 12, and as such was granted the honorary status as mayor for the day. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Not one, not two, but three mayors were leading the city of Sterling on Monday.

Along with elected Mayor Diana Merdian, Kyleigh Galvan, 10, went from soon-to-be-fifth-grader to city leader and Brinkley went from comfort K9 to council K9 for the span of the day. Galvan, recipient of the mayor-for-a-day designation from an auction at St. Mary’s School, has many more years ahead of herself in local politics, whereas Brinkley is hanging up her leash June 12.

Brinkley was given her own proclamation, gavel, pin and identification lanyard – plus the benefit of taking a nap – while Merdian and Galvan toured public works, city hall, the police and fire stations and the library. The three were attending the City Council meeting in the evening, when Brinkley could request more funds for treats and fire hydrants. A going-away party for the pooch will be June 11 at Petco.