Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary program focuses on human trafficking awareness June 20

STERLING — Right here in northwest Illinois, there are instances of human trafficking of domestic workers, profiteering shops, sex workers and others who are deceived into relationships driven by financial manipulation, forced dependency, physical threats and abuse.

How do you recognize the danger? How can youths avoid alluring offers that sound too good to be true, finding out only too late how untrue they are?

These are subjects of concern shared by many organizations, including Rotary clubs.

Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary will host Toni Lucas at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Township Building on Lynn Boulevard behind Kroger. Lucas is a Rotarian and a speaker who advocates for men, women and children who are victims of human trafficking.

She will share insights into the growing scope of human trafficking and what people can do to be more aware, and to prevent or report instances within local communities.

Area Rotarians and the community are invited. RSVP to Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary Club’s Facebook page.