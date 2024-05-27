No injuries during fire outside Dixon Walgreens store

DIXON – No one was injured during a fire Thursday afternoon outside Walgreens, 1275 N. Galena Ave.

The Dixon Fire Department was called to the store at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a fire outside the building.

Crews arrived at the scene to find numerous bales of cardboard burning on the loading dock, according to a news release. The store was evacuated with assistance from the Dixon Police Department.

The fire was extinguished by responding companies, and the fire did not spread to the building. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. All responders were clear of the scene by 5 p.m.

The Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon police and Advance EMS.