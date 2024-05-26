May 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperThank You First RespondersThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Korean UM clergies will share music and stories June 2 in Morrison

By Shaw Local News Network
The annual Christmas Eve service at Morrison United Methodist Church will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday via YouTube at 2 p.m.

Morrison United Methodist Church (Shaw Local File Photo/Morrison United Methodist Church)

MORRISON – The public is invited to join local Korean United Methodist pastors at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Morrison United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincolnway.

There will be musical performances including traditional Korean hymns, duets and children’s showcases along with melodic piano recitals.

Pastors will share their personal stories with interactive dialogue in a relaxed setting. Hear their journeys navigating diverse cultures and gain insights into challenges and wisdom.

Catered dishes of baked chicken, roast beef, parsley red potatoes, fluff fruit salad, mixed greens, green beans and rolls will be served, along with Korean sweet treats.

Free-will donations will be accepted. Reserve a spot by calling the Morrison United Methodist Church at 815-772-4030.

Have a Question about this article?
Morrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois