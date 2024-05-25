Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 10-17

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jeffrey A. Thompson to Kathy S. Hinrichs, 21666 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $900.

Sandra P. Dziedzic to Sterling 706 Properties LLC, 706 706 Locust St., Sterling, $20,997.

Beth E. Zuidema to Christopher M. and Amber D. Steagall, 405 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $50,000.

Rafael and Alma Zaragoza to Jesus Sandoval Parrilla and Alejandra Sandoval, 812 W. 12th St., Sterling, $112,900.

Victor M. Renteria Juana D. Deleon to Rafael and Alma Zaragoza, 3202 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $315,900.

Luz S. Cavanaugh to Nemira Jakinevicuite and Mantas Dobrovolskis, 514 E. First St., Lyndon, $15,000.

Anthony Heide to Properties 815 LLC, 1407 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $73,000.

Demetra Tellus LLC to KMD Enterprises Inc., one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $23,296.

Thomas E. and Shelly P. Stivers to Paige Johnson, 1504 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $120,000.

Terek L. Farmer to Kathleen M. Suehl, 1210 Second Ave., Fulton, $300,000.

Gregory A. and Wendy S. White to Shane W. and Angela K. Ferguson, four parcels in Portland Township, $150,000.

David and Lisa Durlacher to Quinten Villareal, 1310 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $75,000.

Viva L. Dirks Estate and Keith, Kyle and Kelvin Dirks to Lois J. Ondracek, 28805 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, $209,900.

Patrick A. and Jennifer E. Schwindenhammer to Owen Cassen, 804 1/2 Ave. D, Sterling, $70,000.

Jose G. and Kelly Cavazos to Phillip John Delafuente and Mark Shackelford, 508 Oak Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

Jared Lee Betts to Ryan David Vanlanduit, 804 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $82,500.

Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Bernice LLC, 1112 E. Third St., Sterling, $33,000.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn M. Wilkens Family Trust to Stephanie Holesinger, 721 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $225,000.

Earl W. Grater Trust, Cheryl Bielema, trustee, to Leanne K. Dykema, 19190 Round Grove Road, Morrison, $1,271,480.

Executors deed

Edith L. Gowen Estate to Gordon D. and Paulette J. Zaagman, two parcels of farmland in Mt. Pleasant Township and two in Hopkins Township, $2,049,961.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Ruben R. Cepeda to Leonel and Lino Campos, 541 Lions Drive, Paw Paw, $40,000.

Arthur G. Beach Jr. to Angela L. Bardo, 512 Monroe Ave., Dixon, $43,000.

David L. Smith to Norman J. and Karen B. Rogers, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $52,000.

Keith N. and Katherine R. McKinley to Chad Heck, 132 S. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $165,000.

Julie Maurer Greek to MVJV LLC, one parcel in Bradford Township, $0.

Robert A. and Margaret S. Wildman to Collin and Meghan Fassler, 805 Fifth Ave., Dixon, $204,000.

Collin M. and Meghan Fassler to Gerald G. and Babette Van Buren, 917 Center St., Dixon, $111,000.

Michael E. Pawlik to Dawn D. Kellogg, block 5, lot 138, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Daniel and Yvette Sosa and Daniel and Maria C. Cintron to Gregory Lamarr Isaac, block 29, lot 379, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Ryan Elmendorf to Chase Matthew Janssen and Paige Tamara Colby, 1105 Steinmann, Dixon, $159,900.

Plowman Investments LLC to Rodney and Marybeth Ramirez, one parcel in Dixon Township, $2,300.

Changing the Culture to Kamchand and Stephanie Mathura, 616 Anglo St., Dixon, $45,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to Raynor Mfg Co., seven Parcels in Dixon Township, $60,000.

Bradley Talbert to Fidela Cantu, 804 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $180,000.

Terry W. and Bonnie J. Macklin to Eric Clayton and Kristin Michelle Taft, 506 John St., Steward, $245,000.

Jeremy and Tiffany M. Harms to Matthew and Tiffany Kinsey, 1185 Crest Ridge Drive, Compton, $425,000.

Norma J. Brechon to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 220 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

Linda J. Robertson, also Ogan, to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 902 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert Carothers to Jayme and Lisa Armstrong, 1618 Winnetka St., Dixon, $56,000.

Bruce C. and Bruce W. Proud and Melodie Wells and Kimberly J. Carothers to Robert Carothers, 1604 Winnetka St., Dixon, $45,000.

Robert F. and Maureen A. Weber to Jared G. Fordham, 503 E. Second St., Sublette, $0.

Quit claim deed

William C. Lyons Revocable Living Trust, William C. Lyons, trustee, to Texas Property Develpment Ltd., 1170 Riverview Road, Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

Show Family Trust, Robert R. and Rhonda E. Show, trustees, to Nathan and Ashlee Murry, 3570 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $442,000.

Land Trust No. 855SVLT012, Sauk Valley Bank and Trust Co., trustee, to Underhile Utility Construction Co., one parcel in Dixon Township, $24,500.

Executor deed

Gary and Hazel R. Jones to James Paul and Jodie Ann Lehman, 136 N. Jones St., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Leo B. and Joan K. Rienstra to Tess E. Kurschner, 401 W. Oregon St., Polo, $30,000.

Andrew P. Dewey to Camille Spencer, 209 W. Buffalo St., Polo, $150,000.

Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden to Terry and Jacqueline D. Dockow, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $32,500.

James Gabler to Lois M. and Angela M. Barnhart, 2527 S. Union Road, Polo, $262,000.

Craig K. and Rachel K. Cheeseman to Dylan Beers, 1919 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $250,000.

Stephanie N. Gray to Cory A. Borgman, 902 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $125,500.

Nicholas John and Myriam L. Bamberger to Brett R. Bonnell and Natasha A. Hacaga, 115 Windward Lane, Rochelle, $274,000.

Brian S. and Jodi L. Horner to Lisa and Frank Tavitas Jr., 420 E. Dixon St., Polo, $120,000.

Robert Diaz Jr. to Danielle Allen, 8555 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, $145,000.

B. Elizabeth Palmer to Miranda R. Cox, 707 First Ave., Forreston, $175,000.

Constance L. Mershon to Westwood Haywell LLC, 5379 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $195,000.

Charles T. and Allison H. Hawkins to Steven V. and Bridget K. Goley, 2114 N. Silverthorn Drive, Byron, $283,000.

Albert L. and Luanne I. Reinford to Brian E. and Felicia S. Rowland, six parcels in Taylor Township, $286,500.

Trustees deeds

Mach 1 Trust, Dwight R. and Ruth A. Canfield, trustees, to Derek E. Canfield, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, Chana, $0.

Gibson Family Trust, Paul H. and Carrie L. Gibson, trustees, to Matthew J., Victoria and Donna K. Arnold, 5010 N. Armour Road, Davis Junction, $133,000.

Gary L. and Leann L. Ross General Trust, Gary L. and Leann L. Ross, trustees, to Endure 5405 Revocable Trust, Jackie L. Richter, trustee, 1503 E. state Route 72, Byron, $58,000.

Ferb Family Farm Trust 1, Gary J. Ferb, trustee, to CMM Trust 224, Christopher M. Mueller, trustee, one parcel in Byron Township, $85,000.

Carl L. and Betty L. Stoner Joint Tenancy Living Trust, Charles Haisch, trustee, to Matthew and Krista R. Blum, 9986 W. Pines Road, Polo, $585,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Zachary Bunn to Planet Home Lending LLC, 5531 S. Forester Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office