May 26, 2024
Shaw Local
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 10-17

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jeffrey A. Thompson to Kathy S. Hinrichs, 21666 Pilgrim Road, Chadwick, $900.

Sandra P. Dziedzic to Sterling 706 Properties LLC, 706 706 Locust St., Sterling, $20,997.

Beth E. Zuidema to Christopher M. and Amber D. Steagall, 405 S. Heaton St., Morrison, $50,000.

Rafael and Alma Zaragoza to Jesus Sandoval Parrilla and Alejandra Sandoval, 812 W. 12th St., Sterling, $112,900.

Victor M. Renteria Juana D. Deleon to Rafael and Alma Zaragoza, 3202 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $315,900.

Luz S. Cavanaugh to Nemira Jakinevicuite and Mantas Dobrovolskis, 514 E. First St., Lyndon, $15,000.

Anthony Heide to Properties 815 LLC, 1407 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $73,000.

Demetra Tellus LLC to KMD Enterprises Inc., one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $23,296.

Thomas E. and Shelly P. Stivers to Paige Johnson, 1504 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $120,000.

Terek L. Farmer to Kathleen M. Suehl, 1210 Second Ave., Fulton, $300,000.

Gregory A. and Wendy S. White to Shane W. and Angela K. Ferguson, four parcels in Portland Township, $150,000.

David and Lisa Durlacher to Quinten Villareal, 1310 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $75,000.

Viva L. Dirks Estate and Keith, Kyle and Kelvin Dirks to Lois J. Ondracek, 28805 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, $209,900.

Patrick A. and Jennifer E. Schwindenhammer to Owen Cassen, 804 1/2 Ave. D, Sterling, $70,000.

Jose G. and Kelly Cavazos to Phillip John Delafuente and Mark Shackelford, 508 Oak Ave., Sterling, $110,000.

Jared Lee Betts to Ryan David Vanlanduit, 804 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $82,500.

Charles A. Rogers Jr. to Bernice LLC, 1112 E. Third St., Sterling, $33,000.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn M. Wilkens Family Trust to Stephanie Holesinger, 721 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $225,000.

Earl W. Grater Trust, Cheryl Bielema, trustee, to Leanne K. Dykema, 19190 Round Grove Road, Morrison, $1,271,480.

Executors deed

Edith L. Gowen Estate to Gordon D. and Paulette J. Zaagman, two parcels of farmland in Mt. Pleasant Township and two in Hopkins Township, $2,049,961.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Ruben R. Cepeda to Leonel and Lino Campos, 541 Lions Drive, Paw Paw, $40,000.

Arthur G. Beach Jr. to Angela L. Bardo, 512 Monroe Ave., Dixon, $43,000.

David L. Smith to Norman J. and Karen B. Rogers, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $52,000.

Keith N. and Katherine R. McKinley to Chad Heck, 132 S. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $165,000.

Julie Maurer Greek to MVJV LLC, one parcel in Bradford Township, $0.

Robert A. and Margaret S. Wildman to Collin and Meghan Fassler, 805 Fifth Ave., Dixon, $204,000.

Collin M. and Meghan Fassler to Gerald G. and Babette Van Buren, 917 Center St., Dixon, $111,000.

Michael E. Pawlik to Dawn D. Kellogg, block 5, lot 138, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Daniel and Yvette Sosa and Daniel and Maria C. Cintron to Gregory Lamarr Isaac, block 29, lot 379, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $63,000.

Ryan Elmendorf to Chase Matthew Janssen and Paige Tamara Colby, 1105 Steinmann, Dixon, $159,900.

Plowman Investments LLC to Rodney and Marybeth Ramirez, one parcel in Dixon Township, $2,300.

Changing the Culture to Kamchand and Stephanie Mathura, 616 Anglo St., Dixon, $45,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to Raynor Mfg Co., seven Parcels in Dixon Township, $60,000.

Bradley Talbert to Fidela Cantu, 804 Paddock Ave., Ashton, $180,000.

Terry W. and Bonnie J. Macklin to Eric Clayton and Kristin Michelle Taft, 506 John St., Steward, $245,000.

Jeremy and Tiffany M. Harms to Matthew and Tiffany Kinsey, 1185 Crest Ridge Drive, Compton, $425,000.

Norma J. Brechon to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 220 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $0.

Linda J. Robertson, also Ogan, to People of the State of Illinois Department of Transportation, 902 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert Carothers to Jayme and Lisa Armstrong, 1618 Winnetka St., Dixon, $56,000.

Bruce C. and Bruce W. Proud and Melodie Wells and Kimberly J. Carothers to Robert Carothers, 1604 Winnetka St., Dixon, $45,000.

Robert F. and Maureen A. Weber to Jared G. Fordham, 503 E. Second St., Sublette, $0.

Quit claim deed

William C. Lyons Revocable Living Trust, William C. Lyons, trustee, to Texas Property Develpment Ltd., 1170 Riverview Road, Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

Show Family Trust, Robert R. and Rhonda E. Show, trustees, to Nathan and Ashlee Murry, 3570 S. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $442,000.

Land Trust No. 855SVLT012, Sauk Valley Bank and Trust Co., trustee, to Underhile Utility Construction Co., one parcel in Dixon Township, $24,500.

Executor deed

Gary and Hazel R. Jones to James Paul and Jodie Ann Lehman, 136 N. Jones St., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Leo B. and Joan K. Rienstra to Tess E. Kurschner, 401 W. Oregon St., Polo, $30,000.

Andrew P. Dewey to Camille Spencer, 209 W. Buffalo St., Polo, $150,000.

Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden to Terry and Jacqueline D. Dockow, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $32,500.

James Gabler to Lois M. and Angela M. Barnhart, 2527 S. Union Road, Polo, $262,000.

Craig K. and Rachel K. Cheeseman to Dylan Beers, 1919 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $250,000.

Stephanie N. Gray to Cory A. Borgman, 902 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $125,500.

Nicholas John and Myriam L. Bamberger to Brett R. Bonnell and Natasha A. Hacaga, 115 Windward Lane, Rochelle, $274,000.

Brian S. and Jodi L. Horner to Lisa and Frank Tavitas Jr., 420 E. Dixon St., Polo, $120,000.

Robert Diaz Jr. to Danielle Allen, 8555 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour, $145,000.

B. Elizabeth Palmer to Miranda R. Cox, 707 First Ave., Forreston, $175,000.

Constance L. Mershon to Westwood Haywell LLC, 5379 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $195,000.

Charles T. and Allison H. Hawkins to Steven V. and Bridget K. Goley, 2114 N. Silverthorn Drive, Byron, $283,000.

Albert L. and Luanne I. Reinford to Brian E. and Felicia S. Rowland, six parcels in Taylor Township, $286,500.

Trustees deeds

Mach 1 Trust, Dwight R. and Ruth A. Canfield, trustees, to Derek E. Canfield, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, Chana, $0.

Gibson Family Trust, Paul H. and Carrie L. Gibson, trustees, to Matthew J., Victoria and Donna K. Arnold, 5010 N. Armour Road, Davis Junction, $133,000.

Gary L. and Leann L. Ross General Trust, Gary L. and Leann L. Ross, trustees, to Endure 5405 Revocable Trust, Jackie L. Richter, trustee, 1503 E. state Route 72, Byron, $58,000.

Ferb Family Farm Trust 1, Gary J. Ferb, trustee, to CMM Trust 224, Christopher M. Mueller, trustee, one parcel in Byron Township, $85,000.

Carl L. and Betty L. Stoner Joint Tenancy Living Trust, Charles Haisch, trustee, to Matthew and Krista R. Blum, 9986 W. Pines Road, Polo, $585,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Zachary Bunn to Planet Home Lending LLC, 5531 S. Forester Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

