Lee County tax bills in mail May 20

DIXON – Lee County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi has announced that his office will mail real estate tax bills May 20 to Lee County property owners. Taxes are payable in two installments due June 28 and Sept. 6.
Anyone not receiving a bill can pay or print their bill from www.leecountyil.com. Failure to receive a bill does not exempt liability for payment. This is the only bill taxpayers will receive.
Methods of payment are:
- Online by direct e-check from a bank account at www.leecountyil.com. The online payment service provider charges a $2 convenience fee for direct payments. No portion of these fees are received by Lee County.
- By phone at 1-877-690-3729 (e-check or credit card). No portion of these fees are received by Lee County.
- Online by credit card at www.leecountyil.com. The online payment service provider charges a 2.4% convenience fee for credit card payments. No portion of these fees are received by Lee County.
- By mail to the Lee County Treasurer, P.O. Box 328, Dixon IL, 61021. Please include the stubs with the payment.
- Payment at any bank in Amboy, Ashton, Dixon, Franklin Grove, Paw Paw, Sublette and West Brooklyn. Please bring the entire tax bill to the bank.
- Payment in person at the Lee County Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon.