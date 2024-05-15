Lee County tax bills in mail May 20

DIXON – Lee County Treasurer Paul Rudolphi has announced that his office will mail real estate tax bills May 20 to Lee County property owners. Taxes are payable in two installments due June 28 and Sept. 6.

Anyone not receiving a bill can pay or print their bill from www.leecountyil.com. Failure to receive a bill does not exempt liability for payment. This is the only bill taxpayers will receive.

Methods of payment are: