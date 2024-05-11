Illinois State Police announces April activity

Illinois State Police stepped up seat belt, child safety seat enforcement in April. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

STERLING – Illinois State Police Troop 1 Capt. Joseph Blanchette has announced enforcement figures and activity for April.

Illinois State Police Troop 1 issued 1,255 citations, 1,462 written warnings and made 25 criminal arrests during April. Troopers issued 381 citations for speeding, 83 citations for distracted driving violations and 114 citations for occupant restraint violations.

Troopers investigated 87 traffic crashes, assisted 274 motorists and conducted 445 commercial motor vehicle inspections, of which 73 were placed out of service for safety reasons. There were 22 arrests for driving under the influence.

Troop 1, which encompasses Boone, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties, investigated no fatal crashes in April.