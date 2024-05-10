Letter: Challenge yourself to disconnect during Screen Free Week

Smartphones are an essential part of everyday life that help us do so many things, but in a UScellular survey, nearly 75% of respondents said they spend at least an hour on social media every day, with 24% spending 3-4 hours per day.

Nearly a third of respondents said they want to take an intentional break from their phone, making Screen Free Week, May 6 through May 12, a great moment for people to spend some time away from their screens and reset their relationship with technology.

Challenge yourself to take some screen-free time. This can help foster a healthier relationship with technology as well as provide a variety of other benefits. Consider spending time reconnecting with family and friends, being outside or discovering a new hobby or passion.

This is also a good opportunity for parents to establish healthier digital boundaries with their children. UScellular and Screen Sanity’s Smarter Start Toolkit includes educational and actionable tools, tips and an agreement for both parents and kids, so everyone can use technology in a more thoughtful way.

While it may be easier said than done, small changes can lead to big rewards. Once you commit to creating healthy digital habits and occasionally disconnecting from the screens, you’ll see the benefits and find balance in the digital world.

Marlon Bailey is a director of sales and operations with UScellular.