May 10, 2024
Blood drives planned in Whiteside County

By Shaw Local News Network
American Red Cross

American Red Cross (Photo provided by American Red Cross)

STERLING – Two blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross are planned in Whiteside County next week.

The drives will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Sterling YMCA, 2505 YMCA Way, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison.

Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are crucial to keeping shelves fully stocked with blood products throughout the month.

Book a time to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois