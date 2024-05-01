SVACC awards $32,750 in scholarships to local students

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Committees have awarded a total of $32,750 in scholarships to local students for the 2024-25 school year.

As part of SVACC’s mission to enhance the economic climate and quality of life in the Sauk Valley area, the chamber raises funds and annually allocates scholarships for local students pursuing higher education. Various committees and volunteers coordinate fundraising efforts, collect scholarship applications, evaluate applications and award funds.

“We are so appreciative of our members’ support to provide these scholarships,” said Pam Fluck, SVACC Board president. “Collaborating with the chamber, whether financially, as a committee member or a volunteer goes a long way in supporting our area students in their future. A future we hope brings them back to the Sauk Valley area.”

For the 2024-25 school year, the Agribusiness Committee awarded scholarships to all 15 applicants, totaling $18,750. Four manufacturing scholarships were awarded, totaling $6,000. The Farnham Business Scholarship has been allocated to four students, totaling $4,000. The SVACC Hispanic Business Leaders Committee has awarded four scholarships totaling $4,000.

“It is due to the engagement and commitment of our members in our Chamber events and activities that allows us to make workforce development initiatives a priority,” said Kris Noble, SVACC executive director.

For more information on SVACC scholarships and the allocations, contact Noble at knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400