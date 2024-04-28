Lillpop continues Farm Bureau certified manager status

MORRISON — Matt Lillpop has completed all requirements to continue his designation as a Farm Bureau certified manager. He originally earned the FBCM designation in 2004.

The FBCM program, which recognizes county managers for professional achievement and staff leadership, was started in 1993 by the Illinois Farm Bureau. To receive the FBCM designation, county Farm Bureau managers must complete a series of six exams that assess expertise in various managerial areas. Recertification is granted every five years based on 50 hours of continuing education areas and professional staff leadership.

Lillpop began his Farm Bureau career in 1994 as manager of Pulaski-Alexander Farm Bureau. In 1996, he was named manager of the Whiteside County Farm Bureau, where he remains as manager today.