Construction work to begin on Illinois 78 in Morrison

A gravel path runs in front of houses on the east side of Morrison's Illinois 78 as heavy equipment works at the north end of the road Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The $5 million project will reconstruct the road from U.S. 30 to south of Academic Drive on the city’s south side and will require a full closure. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, work on Illinois 78 in Morrison begins Wednesday, May 1. The $5 million project will reconstruct the road from U.S. 30 to south of Academic Drive on the city’s south side and will require a full closure.

In addition to reconstructing Illinois 78, the project will install new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and storm sewers. There will be posted detours for through traffic and the road will be open to local traffic throughout the project, which is anticipated to be completed in November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.