Etnyre International acquires Hendrick Manufacturing

The E.D.. Etnyre plant is located on Daysville Road, east of Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Etnyre International Ltd. has acquired Hendrick Manufacturing with facilities located in Carbondale, Pennsylvania and Owensboro, Kentucky, the company announced May 6.

With the acquisition, the Etnyre International group of companies now includes E.D. Etnyre & Co, Hendrick Manufacturing, SMF, and BearCat Mfg.

“This acquisition expands Etnyre International’s metal manufacturing presence in new markets,” officials said in a press release. “Hendrick manufactures industrial perforated products, industrial wedge wire and profile bar screen products, and aesthetically pleasing architectural products for interior and exterior spaces.”

Hendrick was founded in 1876 in Northeast Pennsylvania, manufacturing perforated metal screens to service the oil filtration and coal industry. The company grew in size and scope and in 1974 the company expanded into other industrial screens forming the Hendrick Screen division at its facility in Kentucky.

Over the many decades, Hendrick continued to expand its market reach as a result of its dedication to high quality products and a high-touch customer service approach, the release said adding that Hendrick now serves over 750 customers in over 15 diverse market segments across North America with a small subset of customers in another 35 countries globally.

“This is an exciting time for our Company,” said Ganesh Iyer, President and CEO of Etnyre International. “Hendrick’s business model aligns well with our strategic imperatives to expand our metal manufacturing portfolio, produce superior quality products and services, and take good care of our people. Ultimately our vision is to improve lives by serving infrastructure needs of the world. Together I believe that we can make a real difference.”

“It’s a real honor to bring the nearly 150-year-old family-owned Hendrick Manufacturing Company into the 126-year-old Etnyre company family,” said William Etnyre, Chair of the Board for Etnyre International. “We look forward to joining forces in creating products used to improve lives throughout the world, while living our values of care, humility, integrity, respect, and trust in service to our company members and communities.”

ED Etnyre & Co., founded in Oregon in 1898, manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, including asphalt spreaders to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers.

Etnyre International is the parent company of BearCat Manufacturing and ED Etnyre & Company, two leaders in building equipment for the asphalt roadbuilding industry.

In 2020, Etnyre International added Rayner Equipment Systems, a world-class manufacturer of seal coating, slurry seal, and micro surfacing machines. At the end of 2020, SMF, Inc. joined the Etnyre International family…

Etnyre’s manufacturing plant in Ogle County is located at 1333 S. Daysville Road, Oregon. For more information, visit www.etnyreinternational.com