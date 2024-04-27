Volunteer Spotlight: Buddy Bags program helps keep Dixon kids fed

DIXON – Buddy Bags of Dixon is a locally run program that provides food over the weekend for students in Dixon Public Schools District 170 whose parents or guardians may need a little assistance.

At the end of each week, participating students are supplied with a sack containing enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two drinks. These food items are bought locally or donated by individuals, groups and organizations. The food items are packed by volunteers weekly and provided to the schools for their end-of-week distribution to students.

Currently, the program includes about 250 students within the Dixon community. The cost is between $1,250 and $1,500 per week, totaling about $44,000 per year, said Kathy Lane, president of Buddy Bags of Dixon.

Financial support is crucial to the organization and its ability to meet the needs of the community’s hungry and at-risk youths. The group, a 501(c)(3) organization, would be grateful for financial contributions to the program, Lane said.

Get involved with Buddy Bags of Dixon by attending its monthly meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon. At the meetings, you’ll learn all about the group, meet other great and charitable people, and discover how you can make a difference in the community.

Support the program and volunteer with family, friends, co-workers and organizational members to pack the food bags. Packing generally takes place at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon.

Call Barb Fane at 815-677-3719 to learn more and to inquire about available dates.

Buddy Bags of Dixon is a way to be involved in the community while at the same helping its children, Lane said. Check out the group’s Facebook page at Dixon Buddy Bags to find out more information and to see pictures of those who have volunteered.