Rep. Fritts hosts local superintendent lunch

DIXON – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, recently hosted a lunch and roundtable discussion at his district office with 13 local school superintendents.

“I welcomed superintendents from local schools to speak openly with me about how I can best help them succeed in Springfield,” Fritts said. “Education is critical, and I want to ensure that Illinois is offering our students the best possible opportunities that we can while also supporting the educators who work tirelessly for their students.”

Superintendents in attendance at this event included Chris Lensing of East Coloma, Jason Harper of Rochelle, Kelly Mandrell of Polo, Alexander Moore of Montmorency, Chad Willis of Indian Creek, Ron McCord of Rock Falls High School District 301, Dan Arickx of Rock Falls Elementary School District 13, Tad Everett of Sterling, Brian Dukes of Earlville, Richard Faivre of Serena, Mike Lindy of Ashton Franklin Center, Josh Nichols of Amboy and Regional Superintendent Chris Tennyson.