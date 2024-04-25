Sterling’s new disc golf course grand opening set for Saturday

STERLING – If you have ever picked up and thrown a Frisbee at some time in your life, you can play disc golf.

Disc golf is an approachable sport. Going out on the field to play football for the first time may be intimidating, but just about anybody can play disc golf. It is quick to pick up and it’s played a lot like traditional golf, but instead of a ball and clubs, players throw flying discs and try to get them to land in a series of wire baskets that serve as “holes” for the course in the fewest number of throws. The Sterling Park District offers two disc golf courses, in beautiful Sinnissippi Park and Kilgour Park, that are easily accessible and free to use. Plus, you can play casually at your own pace.

Sinnissippi Disc Golf Course

Described as a “bucket-list” course for traveling disc golfers, Sinnissippi Park is one of a kind. Designed by Professional Disc Golf Association Hall of Fame member Terry Batten, Sinnissippi Park has become a historic course in the world of disc golf. Since the inception of the course, local club members have added multiple pin locations and an additional nine holes to make Sinnissippi Park a 27-hole, championship-level disc golf course with top-of-the-line baskets (Mach X).

The course plays through the entire park with holes ranging from 270 feet to 650 feet. The park has three distinct areas from very open park-style shots into a tighter technical woods, finishing the back nine with elevation changes, a winding creek and a mature oak tree forest. The Sterling Park District and Rock River Disc Golf are proud to bring continuous upgrades and opportunities for local players and visitors. For information about leagues, tournaments or other disc golf events, visit the Rock River Disc Golf Facebook page at Rock River Disc Golf or email dixondiscgolf@gmail.com.

Kilgour Disc Golf Course

When the Sterling Park District sought to repurpose the old baskets from Sinnissippi Park, Kilgour Park was a natural choice. The nine-hole course at Kilgour Park is designed as a “short” course to encourage beginners and seniors to try the sport, but still challenging enough for the experienced player. The beautiful new hole location signs are eye catching and the new tee pads make the course comfortable to maneuver. Kilgour Park is in an ideal location that is easy to access and enjoy by the community and, with many schools close by, we hope will be used by students.

Join us for the grand opening of our new nine-hole disc golf course at Kilgour Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, rain or shine. We’ll have disc giveaways, free lessons and distance and throwing contests. Come play, learn about disc golf and meet some of the Rock River Disc Golf Club members.

We look forward to seeing you on the disc golf courses offered by the Sterling Park District in Sterling, Illinois.