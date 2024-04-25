Newman softball rallies past Bureau Valley: Wednesday’s SVM area roundup

Softball

Newman 6, Bureau Valley 4: At Manlius, the Comets scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, then fended off the Storm for a Three Rivers East win on Wednesday.

Brenleigh Cook went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Jess Johns and Madison Duhon each went 2 for 4 for Newman. Johns had two RBIs.

Johns earned the complete-game win, allowing four earned runs on five hits and striking out 12 with two walks.

Mallory Maubach and Emily Wright led Bureau Valley two RBIs apiece. Wright homered on her only hit.

Eastland 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 5: At Lanark, Olivia Klinefelter went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, including a home run, to lead the Cougars over the Raiders in NUIC South play.

Kennidee Bryant and Sophie Preston each went 3 for 3 for Eastland.

Jenica Stoner earned the complete-game win, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out five with two walks.

Kylie Mershon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a home run, while Reese Polk went 2 for 3 with an RBI for AFC.

Stillman Valley 15, Rock Falls 7: At Rock Falls, Nicolette Udell went 2 for 3 with a solo home run as the Rockets fell to the Cardinals in Big Northern Conference play.

Fulton 11, Kewanee 3: At Fulton, the Steamers took an 11-0 lead through three innings and held off the Boilermakers for a nonconference win.

Brooklyn Brennan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Resse Germann went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, including a home run.

Addison Hartman earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs (zero earned) on six hits and striking out seven with three walks.

Baseball

Forreston 19, Ashton-Franklin Center 9 (6 inn.): At Ashton, the Cardinals scored 12 third-inning runs and cruised to a run-rule win over the Raiders.

Alec Schoonhoven went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, Patrick Wichman went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Brendan Greenfield went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs for Forreston.

Caleb Thomas went 2 for 4 with five RBIs, and Barrett Becker went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for AFC.

College men’s tennis

Oakton C.C. 6, Sauk Valley C.C. 3: At Westwood Indoor Tennis Center in Sterling, Jake Gaither defeated Nihkil Thomas at No. 5 singles and the Skyhawks picked up two wins by forfeit, but came up short against the Owls.