Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3

Tucker Gomes, 7, and sister Emmilyn, 5, pick up a pair of pines Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Dixon library. The Gomes family took part in a program by Neighborhood Forest to distribute over 67,000 trees this Earth Day. The organization teams up with schools, libraries and youth groups to instill the importance of trees on the young ones. (Alex T. Paschal)