SVCC hosts industrial maintenance, entry-level automotive technician programs

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host an industrial maintenance boot camp from 8-11:30 a.m. May 13-17. Training topics include mechanical systems, fundamentals of electricity, fluid power, electrical controls and programmable logic controllers.

Cost per person is $365 and includes five training sessions, snacks and handouts. Each class is a progression to the next. Attendance is encouraged for all five sessions.

SVCC will host an entry-level automotive technician program from May 28-July 10. The college and Whiteside Area Career Center are partnering to offer a seven-week automotive basics program.

Students will gain an entry-level understanding in suspension and steering, brakes, exhaust systems and routine maintenance and servicing of vehicle systems. The program provides students with a solid foundation and skills to enter the automotive industry.

The class fee has been reduced to $450 for this session, thanks to grant funds obtained by SVCC. The class is limited to 10 students.

For program questions, call Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212 or visit svcc.edu/auto to register for either of these programs.