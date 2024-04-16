Rock Falls routs Oregon in Big Northern Conference clash: Monday’s SVM area roundup

Oregon's Abree Barker reaches second safely as Rock Falls' Jeslyn Krueger applies the tag during a Monday, April 15, 2024 game at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Softball

Rock Falls 14, Oregon 3 (6 inn.): At Oregon, the Rockets pounded out 16 hits and scored eight fourth-inning runs in a run-rule win over the Hawks on Monday.

Jeslyn Krueger went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including a home run, and Emma Skinner went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Rock Falls at the plate.

Abree Barker totaled two hits, and Olivia Paul chipped in three RBIs for Oregon.

Peyton Smit earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out eight with five walks.

Newman 10, Hall 5: At Sterling, the Comets hit three home runs and two triples in a Three Rivers East win over the Red Devils.

Madison Duhon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, including two home runs, to lead Newman. Jess Johns homered on her only her hit and had two RBIs, and Brenleigh Cook and Molly Olson each tripled for the Comets. Duhon scored a team-high four runs.

Johns earned the win in a complete game, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and striking out 10 with no walks.

Stillman Valley 7, Dixon 4: At Dixon, the Duchesses played the Cardinals to a 2-2 tie after two innings, but lost the BNC matchup.

Bailey Tegeler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs to lead Dixon.

Amboy 6, Forreston 5: At Forreston, the Clippers took a 5-3 lead in the third inning and hung on for an NUIC South win over the Cardinals.

Brittlyn Whitman, Tyrah Vaessen, Kiera Karlson and Addison Shaw each totaled two hits to lead Amboy.

McKenna Rummel led Forreston with two hits.

Ellie McLaughlin earned the win, allowing four earned runs on three hits and striking out 10 with six walks.

East Dubuque 8, Milledgeville 7 (9 inn.): At East Dubuque, the Missiles lost an extra-inning heartbreaker to the Warriors.

Addison Janssen and Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville with three hits apiece, while Kendra Hutchison chipped in four RBIs, including a home run. Kingsby also had two RBIs.

Fulton 10, Warren/Stockton 0 (6 inn.): At Warren, the Steamers plated three runs each in the first, second and third innings en route to a run-rule win over the Warhawks.

Zoe Kunau led Fulton with three hits and two RBIs, including a triple, while Resse Germann tallied four RBIs.

Addison Hartman pitched a three-hit shutout for the win, striking out 11 with no walks.

Baseball

Dixon 13, Oregon 2: At Dixon, the Dukes improved to 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big Northern Conference with a run-rule win over the Hawks.

Quade Richards went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, Max Clark went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Alex Harrison and Ari Selmani added two hits apiece for Dixon. Harrison tripled on both hits.

James Leslie (4-0) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out four with two walks.

Jack Washburn drove in both runs for Oregon.

Boys tennis

Sterling 6, Alleman 3: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors swept the doubles matches in a Western Big 6 win over the Pioneers on senior night.

Brecken Peterson won at No. 1 singles, Yamaan Alkhalaf won at No. 5 singles and Jubraan Alkhalaf won at No. 6 singles.

Peterson and Servando Diaz won at No. 1 doubles, Iker Zaragoza and Benjamin Boze won at No. 2 doubles, and Yamaan Alkhalaf and Jubraan Alkhalaf won at No. 3 doubles.