TLP hosts dog auditions for role of Toto

MOUNT CARROLL – Calling all dogs! Does your dog have what it takes to be a star of the stage? Then you’re going to want to come out for the Timber Lake Playhouse dog auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

Bring your dog to the theater to see if your Fido has what it takes to be a star on the TLP stage.

In the L. Frank Baum books, Toto is described as “...a little black dog, with long silky hair and small black eyes that twinkled merrily on either side of his funny, wee nose.” In the movie, he is a small black and grey terrier. The audition is open to all dogs, and prospective candidates should exhibit an energetic and expressive demeanor.

Dog auditions will be held at the theater at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll. Call the box office at 815-244-2035 or email your name and the name of your auditioning dog to info@timberlakeplayhouse.org to schedule an appointment.

TLP is also looking for Munchkins. If your child is shorter than 5 feet tall and would like to be on stage, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or email your name, your child’s name, your email and phone number to info@timberlakeplayhouse.org. You will be contacted with information about the production.

Rehearsals for “The Wizard of Oz” begin June 29 with performances from July 11 through 28. Toto won’t be called for every rehearsal, but must be available for every performance. Owners will also be expected to attend necessary rehearsals and performances.

Additional information for dog auditions can be found on the Timber Lake website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035 from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.