April 08, 2024
Shaw Local
District 6 Tax-Aide volunteers recognized in Morrison

By Shaw Local News Network
Tax-Aide volunteers from District 6 have been recognized for their many years of service to the AARP free Tax-Aide program, including (from left) Joyce Frankfother, 35 years as counselor and trainer; Karen Berg, District 6 coordinator and counselor; Mary Ann Hutchison, 25 years as counselor in Carroll County; Jim Boesen, 25 years as counselor; Ellen Pullman Dicken, AARP Tax-Aide state coordinator; Marilyn Neuman, AARP Tax-Aide assistant state coordinator; and Dan Frankfother, 33 years as counselor and trainer. District 6 covers Lee, Ogle, Whiteside and Carroll counties. The Tax-Aide management team visited a district site in Morrison last week to meet these experienced volunteers. Tax-Aide is sponsored by the AARP Foundation, the IRS and local senior centers. (Photo provided by Mary Ann Hutchison)

