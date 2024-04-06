Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 22-29

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Dean Greve to Edward McDermott and Claire Jeanne Martin, 207 N. Main St., Albany, $15,000.

Dean Greve to Edward McDermott and Claire Jeanne Martin, 201 N. Main St., Albany, $19,000.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Lynn Scott and Jessica Edwards, 20762 Cattail Road, Fulton, $365,000.

Rebecca Bowers to Floyd and Ember Dunn, 1201 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $83,500.

Gerald L. and Patricia A. Gray to Michael Gorman, 1507 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $124,000.

US Bank to Tyrone Johnson, 1406 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $24,000.

Levi C. and Christine M. Hanson to Ethan Fish and Payton Dorathy, 505 S. 11th Ave., Albany, $188,000.

Sandra P. Dziedzic to Karla Vieyra, 507 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $30,000.

Bruce A. and Lisa A. Zaagman, William D. Hartshorn and Sandra L. Hudson to William J. McCormick, three parcels in Lyndon Township, $270,900.

Louis Zeoli to Alaina Harty, 8534 Star Road, Erie, $150,000.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Fernando C. and Mary G. Rodriguez, 2111 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

Roger Grant to M5 Conveying Consultants LLC, 19379 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $84,792.

Quit claim deeds

Eugene E. and Rebecca J. Field to Roger Scott Hutchison, one parcel on Third Street, Fulton, $8,000.

James Streff to Eugene E. and Rebecca J. Field Trust, one parcel on Third Street, Fulton, $0.

Randall A. Temple to Kathy D. Schipper, 911 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Bosma Family Trust, James D. and Luanne Bosma, trustees, to Stephen E. Owen Real Estate LLC, 316 Lafayette St., Prophetstown, $250,000.

Nancy A. Ronald Trust and Ronald L. Hartshorn Trust, Michael R. and Deborah S. Howard, trustees, to William J. McCormick, three parcels in Lyndon Township, $270,900.

Carol B. Bos Trust, Cara Sterenberg, trustee, to Paul and Jodi Stalsworth, 2105 Oak Grove Ave., Sterling, $285,000.

Steven A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Spencer Terry Schutz, one parcel on Bottom Road, Rock Falls, $900,000.

Land Trust No. 44190500, First Mid Wealth Management Co. trustee, to Jaden M. Nielsen and Mathew T. Hinrichs, 718 and 718B Jackson St., Prophetstown, $2,000.

Melvin H. Haak Trust No. 1, Farmers National Bank, trustee, to Melissa S. Haak and Melanie F. Rude, 22223 County Line Road, Polo, $0.

Executors deed

Betty Jean Mitchell Estate to Brandon T. and Whitney M. Mitchell DeWitte, five parcels in Tampico Township, $1,543,183.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Tina M. Shoffner to US Bank, 506 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Elma A. Rivera Estate to Jose Antonio Huerta Garcia, 604 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $42,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 401 N. Base St., Morrison, $0.

Mark L. Henson to the city of Sterling, 410 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dale and Anna Morrison to Ryan Nicholas Edwards, 1928 Ole Hickory Road, Amboy, $380,000.

Pervez Hai to Leonel Carrillo Flores, 715 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $24,700.

Douglas J. Johnson to Tellus Demetra LLC, one farmland parcel in East Grove Township, $2,575,450.

Cory and Serena Dye to Christopher and Deborah Robertson, 1755 Twist Road, Franklin Grove, $390,000.

James H. and Barbara E. Brusky to Linda Kish, 612 Second Ave., Dixon, $129,000.

Thomas J. Hartnett III to Dark Land Trust 1, Thomas D. Murray, successor trustee, 894 Bend Road, Dixon, $143,000.

Robert F. and Maureen A. Weber to Jared G. Fordham, 503 E. Second St., Sublette, $62,000.

Patrice Keller to Pete J. Harkness, two parcels in Franklin Grove Township, $1,750,000.

Emily E. Grimm to Janet Barnes, 816 S. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $180,000.

Leland Farmers Co. to Willard Nelson, 642 Angling Road, Paw Paw, $125,000.

James M. Wrobel to Stanley Roy Nelson, block 18, lot 59, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,000.

Quit claim deeds

Manuel and Gloria G. Saldivar to Sabrina, Joseph and Elijah Stelmaszek, block 29, lot 306, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Elsie J. and Juan J. Cervantes to William and Luisa Villagomez, block 4, lot 215, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Jimmy R. Jackson to J.C. and Danik Wilson, one parcel in Harmon Township, $0.

Trustees deed

Randall Irrevocable Family Trust, Monica Randall, trustee, to Benjamin C. Randall, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

James D. and Robin Carle to Thomas Hartnett, 1045 Turkington Terrace, Rochelle, $146,000.

Stephen Nelson to Austin L. Childers, 316 N. Linn St., Kings, $198,000.

Anthony B. and Cindy L. Molitor to Zoey L. Schanna, 15902 E. Rachel Lane, Davis Junction, $268,500.

The late Donald R. Warner by heirs to Edward C, Vock, three parcels in Pine Creek Township, $1,373,400.

Ronald T. and Jacalyn Drotar to Linda Auth, 7392 S. Rock Nation Road and one parcel in Taylor Township, $50,000.

Christopher A. Tucker to Megan Q. Dierks, 114 N. Barry Ave., Byron, $205,000.

Meiyu Tom to William R. Fisher, 206 Rum Court, Dixon, $4,000.

Summit Farmland IV LLP to Michael T. and Malia R. Snodgrass, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $70,000.

First State Bank Shannon-Polo to Adam and Leandra Ernst, 405 E. Mason St., Polo, $125,000.

Timothy A. Sedam to Dennis Lundberg, 115 W. Third St., Byron, $8,000.

Jacob Z. and Lisa J. McDonald to Tiffany Way, 178 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $237,000.

First Choice Rentals LLC to Rockhome Holdings LLC, 530 N. Luther Drive, Byron, $233,700.

Brian and Donna Hall to 92131 LLC, one parcel in Monroe Township and one in Lynnville Township, $844,250.

Quit claim deed

Patsy Ann Gunnarson and Sandra Kae Lamb, also Keag, to Beverly M. Sarber Trust, Beverly M. Sarber, trustee, 909 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

Plautz Trust 81575, Doris A. Ferb, trustee, to Virgil Scott Tegeler, 14263 W. Buffalo Road, Polo, $140,000.

Wade W. Maradei Trust, Dale T. Maradei, trustee, to Scott Does, 917 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $52,500.

Wade W. Maradei Trust, Dale T. Maradei, trustee, to Scott Does, 921 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $47,500.

Shirley J. Hall Trust 2000, Brian D. Hall, trustee, to 92131 LLC, one parcel on Telephone Road, Davis Junction, $1,006,788.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Linda M. Vanduzen to First State Bank, 7300 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office