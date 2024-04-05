Teen driver of pickup involved in Tampico triple fatal cited

The driver of the pickup truck that investigators say failed to stop at an intersection, resulting in the death of his three passengers, was cited for failure to stop and for violating his graduated license restrictions.A roadside memorial was created for Jayden Hanson and Channing Swertfeger, both 14, and Douglas “DJ” Dorathy, 16, all of Tampico, who died at the scene March 28, at Luther and Hahnaman Roads outside Tampico. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – The driver of the pickup truck that investigators say failed to stop at an intersection, resulting in the death of his three passengers, has been cited for failure to stop and for violating his graduated license restrictions.

Keyan L. Crow, 17, of Deer Grove, was driving his 2003 Ford pickup north on Luther Road just outside of Tampico shortly before 1 p.m. March 28. He failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a semi that was eastbound on Hahnaman Road, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

Jayden Hanson and Channing Swertfeger, both 14, and Douglas “DJ” Dorathy, 16, died at the scene.

Crow was cited for disobeying a stop sign and because, until he turns 18, the number of passengers he is allowed to carry is limited to one person younger than 20, unless the passenger or passengers are siblings.

His first court appearance is May 20.

Crow, who was cited Tuesday, April 2, but not identified until court records were filed this week, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, although a meal train for his family has been organized because, it says, of some sort of surgery the teen is facing in the wake of the crash.

The semi driver, a Whiteside County man who also was not identified, was not injured.

All four boys were Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico High School/Middle School students. Channing was an eighth-grader.

Meanwhile, no services are planned for a 41-year-old Rock Falls man hit and killed by a semi less than a week later, on Wednesday, April 3, as he was driving a tractor south of Rock Falls.

According to his obituary, posted on the Law Jones Funeral Home website, Matthew Dean Miller, formerly of Chadwick, worked for several area farms over the years. Among others, he is survived by his children, Madalynn, Derek, and Brooklyn; his father, Jeff Miller, of Fairhaven; and siblings Shelly Lantz and Jonathan Miller, both of Chadwick.

Miller was northbound on state Route 40 around 9:20 a.m., and preparing to turn west onto state Route 172/Star Road when a northbound semitrailer entered the southbound lane to overtake the tractor. The two vehicles collided at the intersection and went off the northwest side of the road, Booker said.

Miller died at the scene.

The semi driver, Gustavo Cervantes, 39, of Crest Hill, was treated at CGH Medical Center in Sterling and released. He was cited for improper passing within 100 feet of an intersection.

The crash, which closed Route 40 for about six hours, occurred about 7 miles northeast of the scene of the collision in which the teens died. Both crashes remain under investigation, Booker said Friday.