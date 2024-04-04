Authorities release name of tractor driver killed in crash south of Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — Whiteside County authorities have released the name of a man killed Wednesday morning when the tractor he was driving was hit by a semitractor-trailer on Route 40.

Matthew Miller, 41, died at the scene of the crash on Route 40 at the intersection of Route 172/Star Road south of Rock Falls, according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker.

The crash happened about 9:20 a.m. Miller, who was northbound on 40, was turning west onto 172 when the northbound semi entered the southbound lane to overtake the tractor and the two vehicles collided at the intersection and went off the northwest side of the road, according to a news release.

The semi driver, Gustavo Cervantes, 39, of Crest Hill, was issued a citation for improper passing within 100 feet of an intersection, according to a news release. He was treated at CGH Medical Center in Sterling and released, Booker said.

The crash, which closed Route 40 until about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, remains under investigation.