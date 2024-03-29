Coroner IDs Tampico teens killed Thursday in collision with semi

First responders and neighbors work at the scene of a collision Thursday afternoon at Hahnaman and Luther roads in Tampico in which three Tampico teens were killed. Coroner Joe McDonald has released the boys' names. (Alex T. Paschal)

TAMPICO – Whiteside County Coroner Joseph McDonald released the names of the three teenagers killed Thursday in a collision with a semi at the intersection of Hahnaman and Luther roads outside the village.

Dead are 16-year-old Douglas “DJ” Dorathy and 14-year-olds Channing Swertfeger and Jayden Hanson, McDonald said in an email Friday morning.

The three Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico High School/Middle School students, all from this rural village of fewer than 800 people, died at the scene.

They were in a pickup truck heading north on Luther shortly before 1 p.m. that failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by an eastbound semi-tractor trailer.

All three died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, another boy who was not identified, was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.

The semi driver, who also was not identified, was not injured.

Three of the boys were high-schoolers.

Hahnaman Road was closed for about seven hours, Booker said.

Although the district is on spring break until Tuesday, PLT’s crisis counseling team is at the school at 38 Ferry St. at 9 a.m. today with counselors, social workers and area ministers available, Superintendent Heidi Lensing said.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico community. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Lensing said in a release Thursday.