March 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Lee County deputies to focus on distracted drivers in upcoming campaign

By Shaw Local News Network
Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting and driving as well as other traffic violations, according to a news release.

Between 2012 and 2021, about 32,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the release. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between the ages of 16 and 24 are especially at risk. If you need to text, pull over to a safe location, or if you have a passenger, consider appointing a “designated texter.”

In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.

Lee County Sheriff's OfficeTransportationIllinois State Police
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois