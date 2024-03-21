Dixon School Board approves new hires, resignations

DIXON — Here is a list of personnel actions taken at the Dixon School Board meeting Wednesday, March 20.
New hires
- Samantha Lahey, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 1, 2024.
- Miranda Moen, Ag teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12, 2024.
Resignations
- Kymberly Lawson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 29.
- Anna Hauck, first grade reacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.
- Montana Mull, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.
- Julie Karper; first grade teacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.
- Debbie Sneek, lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School, effective March 20, 2024.
- Tara Steingraber, nurse at Washington School, effective Aug. 1, 2024.
- Kelly Schaible, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 13, 2024.
- Mandy Dallas, assistant principal at RMS, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Change in status
- Mandy Dallas, from assistant principal at RMS to first grade teacher at Washington School, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.
- Alyssa Bonnette, from prekindergarten teacher to kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.
Retirements
- Paula Durband, guidance counselor at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Tracy Kitzman, social studies teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Darwin Mauch, science teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Kimberly Munson, special education teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
- Rita Gillespie, math teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.
Dixon High School coaches
- Brad Winterland, spring head strength coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Zack Heitz, spring assistant strength coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Reagan Middle School coaches
- Evan Thorpe, head track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Don Randick, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Bre Shippert, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
- Maranda Dallas, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.
Coaching resignation
- Jeff Masters, sixth grade girls basketball, effective March 1, 2024.