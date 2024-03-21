Dixon School Board approves new hires, resignations

DIXON — Here is a list of personnel actions taken at the Dixon School Board meeting Wednesday, March 20.

New hires

Samantha Lahey, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 1, 2024.

Miranda Moen, Ag teacher at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 12, 2024.

Resignations

Kymberly Lawson, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Feb. 29.

Anna Hauck, first grade reacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Montana Mull, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Julie Karper; first grade teacher at Washington School, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Debbie Sneek, lunchroom attendant at Reagan Middle School, effective March 20, 2024.

Tara Steingraber, nurse at Washington School, effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Kelly Schaible, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective March 13, 2024.

Mandy Dallas, assistant principal at RMS, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Change in status

Mandy Dallas, from assistant principal at RMS to first grade teacher at Washington School, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.

Alyssa Bonnette, from prekindergarten teacher to kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.

Retirements

Paula Durband, guidance counselor at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Tracy Kitzman, social studies teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Darwin Mauch, science teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Kimberly Munson, special education teacher at DHS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Rita Gillespie, math teacher at RMS, effective at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

Dixon High School coaches

Brad Winterland, spring head strength coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Zack Heitz, spring assistant strength coach, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Reagan Middle School coaches

Evan Thorpe, head track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Don Randick, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Bre Shippert, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Maranda Dallas, assistant track, effective for the 2023-24 school year.

Coaching resignation