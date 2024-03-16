2024 SVM Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Newman’s Lucas Simpson

Newman senior forward Lucas Simpson had a record-setting 2023-24 season, leading the area in points and steals per game en route to second-team Class 1A All-State selections by both the Illinois Media and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Simpson also was a unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers East selection.

During a season in which he averaged 28.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game, Simpson had six 40-point games, including three in a row and a school-record 47-point game – and a few 30-point games. The Comets’ star became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season, as well, surpassing Devon House’s previous record of 1,972 points with a 40-point game Feb. 12 against Mendota. He ends his career with 2,038 points.

Simpson set a single-game school record with 45 points Dec. 30 against Orion in the Comets’ final game of the Erie Warkins Memorial Tournament. He then scored 40 the following game against Morrison and 45 again the next game against Hall.

Simpson rattled off three more 40-point games over the next five weeks, dropping 47 to break his own school record Jan. 18 against Bureau Valley, 41 on Feb. 9 against Princeton and 40 again the following game against Mendota.

Newman finished 21-12 this season, with Simpson as its leading scorer in almost every game. The opposition brought consistent double teams – and sometimes triple teams – to slow down the speedy 6-foot-3 senior forward, but many times it didn’t matter. Simpson would score regardless or dish the ball to an open teammate.

For a record-setting senior season, Simpson has been voted the 2024 SVM Boys Basketball Player of the Year, with input from area coaches. Sterling’s Lucas Austin and Andre Klaver, Dixon’s Darius Harrington and Fulton’s Baylen Damhoff also were considered.

Simpson answered some questions from sports editor Dan Wussow about what fueled his improvement this season, his favorite memory of Newman basketball, the best player he played against in high school and more.

Newman’s Lucas Simpson, Sauk Valley Media boys basketball player of the year. (Alex T. Paschal)

This season, you averaged nine more points and one more rebound per game while averaging similar steal and assist numbers compared with two seasons ago. Was there anything different you did this offseason to elevate your game, or what do you attribute that improvement to?

Simpson: I worked on my overall strength and conditioning throughout the offseason with consistent practice and dedicated training, which were all key factors in helping me elevate my performance for this year.

Going into this season, did you expect to make the kinds of strides you did? Did you surprise yourself with anything you did?

Simpson: Going into this season, I had set high expectations for myself and aimed to make significant strides this season. Even though I had self-confidence, surpassing as many benchmarks as I did surprised me a lot.

What was your mindset going into the season as the focal point on offense?

Simpson: Entering the season, my mindset was to embrace the responsibility as the team leader and contribute as much as possible to the team’s success. I focused on being coachable, making intelligent decisions and creating opportunities to benefit me and my teammates.

What did it mean to you to become Newman’s all-time leading scorer?

Simpson: It meant a lot to me because it was one of my goals for the season. For me, it symbolized all the hard work, commitment, and support from my teammates and coaches throughout the season. It also shows the collective effort and dedication we put into building a successful Newman basketball team.

Newman’s Lucas Simpson stuff in a dunk against AFC Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 in a regional quarterfinal game at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

What is your favorite part of your game?

Simpson: My favorite part of my game is the combination of dedication and hustle. My relentless hustle is what sets my foundation for success on the court.

What is your favorite memory of Newman basketball?

Simpson: Winning the regional championship game against Eastland my sophomore year because it was the first year I was introduced to playoff games; we went into overtime and ended up beating Eastland. That type of atmosphere has always stuck with me.

In years past, you’ve had good senior leaders on the team like Marcus Williams and Nolan Britt. What did you learn from playing with and being around those guys?

Simpson: From those two great leaders and friends, I learned the importance of leadership, work ethic, and maintaining a positive team culture. Observing their commitment to excellence on and off the court inspired me to elevate my game and contribute to the team’s success similarly.

Who is the best player you’ve played against in your high school career?

Simpson: (Rockford Christian’s) Christian Cummings is a great player who can shoot from anywhere, even behind the volleyball line, and is excellent at finishing at the rim.

Is there an influence from a professional player (or anyone else) that you apply to your game?

Simpson: I draw inspiration from a lot of people, but mostly from my coaches, who have an impact on me every day. Learning from the experience my coaches have helps me genuinely evolve and refine my game.

Who is your favorite professional or college athlete?

Simpson: Professional-wise I’m a big Klay Thompson fan, and college athlete I’d have to say AJ Storr from Wisconsin.