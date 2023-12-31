Lucas Simpson scores 45 points to power Newman past Orion: SVM area roundup for Saturday, Dec. 30

Newman's Isaiah Willams dribbles against Orion on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2023 at the Warkins Memorial Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys basketball

Newman 80, Orion 67: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Erie, Lucas Simpson poured in 45 points to lift the Comets past the Chargers in their tournament finale on Saturday.

Simpson, an all-tournament team selection, scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and shot 10 for 13 from the free-throw line.

Sam Francque scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and George Jungerman added 11 points for Newman.

Fulton 44, Morrison 38: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, the Steamers rallied to top the Mustangs with a 23-15 second-half run.

Morrison was led by Chase Newman with 12 points, Carson Strating with 11 points and DaeShaun McQueen with 10 points.

Dom Kramer paced Fulton with 15 points, while Trevor Tiesman added seven points.

Fulton's Dom Kramer (10) drives to the basket against Morrison on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 at the Warkins Memorial Tournament at Erie High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Forreston 55, Erie-Prophetstown 44: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, Brendan Greenfield compiled 13 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Cardinals past the Panthers.

Also for Forreston, Kendall Erdmann scored 16 points and Mickey Probst scored 15 points.

Jeremiah Kochevar paced Erie-Prophetstown with 13 points, while Evan Steimle added 10 points.

Lutheran North (Mo.) 69, Dixon 62 (OT): At the Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic, the Dukes lost a hard-fought overtime game to the Crusaders to finish in fourth place out of 16 teams.

Darius Harrington led Dixon with 22 points and six rebounds, Cullen Shaner scored 13 points, Eli Davidson scored eight points, and Bryce Feit and Austin Hicks added seven points each. Feit had six rebounds and Hicks added four rebounds.

Eastland 54, Hononegah 46: At the Chuck Dayton Holiday Tournament in DeKalb, the Cougars took a 17-4 first-quarter lead and hung on against the Indians.

Eastland was led by Parker Krogman with 20 points, Adam Awender with 17 points and Trevor Janssen with nine points.

Girls basketball

Erie-Prophetstown 45, Morrison 36: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Prophetstown, the Panthers outscored the Fillies 21-14 in the second half to secure the win.

E-P was led by Kennedy Buck with 14 points, Gabi Abell with 11 points and Lauren Abbott with nine points.

Camryn Veltrop paced Morrison with 16 points, while Jordan Eads scored 11 points and Emery Brewer chipped in seven points.

Veltrop and Buck were named to the all-tournament team.

Bureau Valley 37, Rockridge 27: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Prophetstown, the Storm defeated the Rockets by 10 points to cap a 3-1 tournament run.

Kate Salisbury paced Bureau Valley with 13 points, Libby Endress scored 10 points and Lynzie Cady grabbed 10 rebounds.

Stark County 49, Fulton 35: At the Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament, Peighton Stretton scored a team-high 15 points as the Steamers fell to the Rebels.