Sterling baseball, softball win close games: Thursday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Sterling 3, Sherrard 2 (8 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Warriors edged the Tigers in eight innings.

Bryce Hartman and Braden Birdsley each had an RBI for Sterling. Garrett Polson, Miles Nawrocki and Cam Reyes scored the runs.

Drew Nettleton tossed a one-hitter through four innings, striking out six with two walks. Hartman threw two scoreless, hitless innings with one strikeout and no walks for the win.

Softball

Sterling 3, Morrison 1: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors led 3-1 after one inning and pitched six straight scoreless innings to finish a nonconference win over the Fillies.

Olivia Melcher went 2 for 4, and Mya Lira chipped in two RBIs for Sterling.

Sienna Stingley earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 13 with one walk.

Bella Duncan went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Morrison.

Duncan took the loss in a complete game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out 12 with two walks.

Oregon 13, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: At Oregon, the Hawks scored seven first-inning runs en route to a nonconference win over the Wildcats.

Ella Dannhorn paced Oregon with three hits, while Abree Barker, Kaelin Shaffer, Madi Shaffer, Emma Schlichtmann and Brooke Halverson added one hit each.

Schlichtmann and Halverson combined on a one-hit shutout.