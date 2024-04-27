Photography workshops to be offered at CMAAA in Oregon

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana is located on the southwest corner of Franklin Street and North Fourth Street in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Eagle’s Nest Art Group member Linnea Koch and her husband Wolf will give two digital photography workshops in May at the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana, located at 124 N. Fourth St., Oregon.

Linnea is an artist who has worked in the visual arts field for more than 40 years, while Wolf is a practicing engineer, former part-time educator and seasoned photographer.

The first workshop, titled “Digital Photography Fundamentals,” is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. It will guide participants to a clearer understanding of several variables that affect photos, such as light, aperture, shutter speed and sensor sensitivity.

Also, participants will learn more about how to select unusual images and avoid common stereotypes with landscapes, cityscapes, wildlife and florals.

The second workshop, titled “Mastering Smartphone Photography,” is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18. This program will cover both cellphone and tablet cameras.

The discussion will include information about using photo apps and affordable tools such as phone grips, small tripods, lenses and small LED lighting.

Both workshops are free, but participants must register through the museum’s website at www.cmaaa.org.

For information, call the museum at 815-595-5810.