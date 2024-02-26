Exploring Creativity: Lee County Project Pool introduces youths to 4-H project areas

AMBOY — University of Illinois Extension has announced the much-anticipated Lee County Project Pool 2024, scheduled for March 23, 2024, at the Lee County 4-H Center. This event aims to engage youths aged 5-18 in a fun-filled exploration of various activities, showcasing unique project options available in the 4-H program.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon and will offer participants the opportunity to delve into diverse creative endeavors. With a registration fee of $20, attendees can choose from three sessions, each featuring different hands-on activities led by experienced instructors.

“Project Pool is a fantastic opportunity for young individuals to discover and develop their creativity,” said Katie McBride, event organizer. “We encourage youth from all backgrounds to join us, regardless of whether they are currently 4-H members or not. This is a chance to explore something new and exciting.”

Pre-registration is required at go.illinois.edu/projectpool by March 16 to secure a spot in the preferred sessions. Questions can be answered by contacting McBride at kmcbr2@illinois.edu.