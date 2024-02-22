February 22, 2024
Lee County Board to consider ‘nonsanctuary county’ resolution

By Shaw Local News Network
DIXON – The Lee County Board is set to consider a resolution declaring the county as a “nonsanctuary county” during its meeting Thursday.

“Lee County, by declaring itself a nonsanctuary county, pledges and dedicates its limited resources to its residents in need and, absent emergency circumstances, Lee County will not provide taxpayer-funded services or dollars toward the immigration crisis,” part of the proposed resolution reads.

The County Board meets at 6 p.m. in the third floor boardroom of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St., Dixon.

A full copy of the resolution and all other matters going before the board Thursday can be found online at https://bit.ly/LeeCountyBoardFeb22.

