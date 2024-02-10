Dixon, Rock Falls boys win in BNC basketball: SVM area roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Boys basketball

Dixon 81, Rockford Christian 58: At Dixon, Darius Harrington scored 24 points and Austin Hicks chipped in 19 to lead the Dukes over the Royal Lions in a Big Northern Conference matchup on Friday.

Rock Falls 81, Genoa-Kingston 61: At Genoa, the Rockets built an eight-point halftime lead, then outscored the Cogs 43-31 in the second half to seal a BNC win.

Rock Falls was led by Gavin Sands with 22 points, followed by Kuitim Heald with 15 and Aydan Goff with 12.

Princeton 66, Newman 65: At Sterling, senior forward Lucas Simpson scored 41 points, but the Comets suffered a Three Rivers East Division loss to the Tigers.

Isaiah Williams added nine points on three 3-pointers for Newman.

Simpson has scored 40 or more points in five games this season.

Fulton 62, Forreston 21: At Fulton, the Steamers built a 23-8 first-quarter lead and rolled to an NUIC South win over the Cardinals.

Fulton was led by Baylen Damhoff with 21 points, Landen Leu with 13 and Trevor Tiesman with nine.

Brendan Greenfield paced Forreston with five points.

Milledgeville 61, Amboy 30: At Milledgeville, the Missiles picked up an NUIC South win over the Clippers.