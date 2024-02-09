17-year-old charged in Rock Falls shooting

ROCK FALLS – A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting in which a woman was wounded in the leg was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hudson Drive in Rock Falls. The boy is not being identified because of his age.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center to await a detention hearing, Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release.

Blake A. Keane. 21, and Ethan A. Fuller, 19, both of Sterling and both on probation, also were arrested in the stop, which happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of West Seventh Street.

Ethan A. Fuller (Provided by Rock Falls Police Department)

Their charges are not related to the shooting, Pilgrim said later.

A search of the vehicle turned up a firearm and ammo in the passenger compartment, the release said.

Keane is charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, while Fuller had outstanding warrants in Whiteside, Bureau and Lee counties, Pilgrim and the release said.

Keane was charged Sept. 28, 2022, in Lee County Court with threatening to kill two Reagan middle-schoolers over social media.

The threats, made that Aug. 25, prompted a lockout of Reagan and Madison Elementary schools.

He was sentenced July 20 to two-and-a-half year’s probation for harassment through electronic communication, for which he could have gotten one to four years in prison. One count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct was dismissed per a plea agreement.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Keane was sentenced in Whiteside County court to to one year, six months in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, for which for which he also could have gotten one to four years.

A second count, and three misdemeanor counts – two of possession of ammo without a FOID card and one of possession of cannabis – were dismissed per a plea agreement.

Although the release did not detail the warrants for which Fuller was wanted, he was charged March 28 in Whiteside County court with criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property, both felonies, and misdemeanor theft , and on Sept. 11 with obstructing identification and consumption of liquor by a minor, both misdemeanors, in another case.

He failed to appear at his hearing Oct. 18 in the felony case, and a warrant was issued, court records show.

Fuller also was charged June 29 in Lee County with two counts of possession of an expired FOID card for which he was ineligible; he pleaded guilty Aug 10 to an added charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to two years’ probation. The first two charges were dismissed per a plea agreement.

A petition to revoke that sentence was filed Dec. 14, court records show.