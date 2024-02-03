Woman shot in leg late Friday in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Police are investigating a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hudson Drive in which a woman was shot in the lower leg, Chief Dave Pilgrim said in a news release Saturday morning.

Many people were present and are being interviewed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the release said.

The woman was treated and released at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Falls Police at 815-622-1140 or the anonymous reward hotline Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.