Polo boys, girls basketball defeat Milledgeville: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Boys basketball

Polo 62, Milledgeville 52: At Polo, Brock Soltow scored 30 points as the Marcos downed the Missiles in an NUIC South matchup Thursday.

Gus Mumford scored 16 points, and Nolan Hahn added 12 for Polo.

Milledgeville was led by Connor Nye with 28 points. Micah Toms-Smith chipped in eight points for the Missiles.

Fulton 50, Eastland 34: At Lanark, the Steamers outscored the Cougars 35-21 in the second half to seal an NUIC South win.

Baylen Damhoff led Fulton with 22 points, followed by Brady Read and Jimmy Crimmins with eight points each.

Braden Anderson paced Eastland with eight points, while Parker Krogman added seven.

Forreston 54, Amboy 31: At Amboy, the Cardinals took a 27-13 halftime lead and rolled past the Clippers.

Kendall Erdmann and Mickey Probst scored 18 points each to lead Forreston.

Amboy was led by Quinn Leffelman with nine points and Troy Anderson with eight points.

Girls basketball

Princeton 45, Newman 39: At Princeton, the Comets fell behind 16-9 in the first quarter, then came up short in the comeback attempt against the Tigresses.

Newman was led by Jess Johns with 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Lucy Oetting and Elaina Allen scored six points each, and Brooklyn Smith added three points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Comets.

Polo 45, Milledgeville 20: At Polo, the Lady Marcos built a 21-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Missiles.

Camrynn Jones totaled 14 points and three blocks, and Karlea Frey supplied eight points, three steals and two blocks for Polo.

Loren Meiners paced Milledgeville with five points.

Oregon 52, North Boone 30: At Poplar Grove, the Hawks rode a balanced offense to a Big Northern Conference win over the Vikings.

Alease McLain and Sarah Eckardt led Oregon with 10 points each, while Ella Dannhorn followed with eight points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 49, Earlville 15: At Ashton, the Raiders seized a 16-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back against the Red Raiders.

Brianna Gonnerman paced AFC with 16 points, Taylor Jahn scored 11 and Alexis Schwarz added 10.

Sherrard 56, Erie-Prophetstown 43: At Sherrard, the Panthers fell into a 27-19 halftime hole and couldn’t recover against the Tigers.

E-P was led by Kennedy Buck with 12 points and Gabi Abell with nine.

Rockridge 43, Morrison 26: At Taylor Ridge, Camryn Veltrop scored 14 points, but the Fillies suffered a Three Rivers West loss to the Rockets.

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,840, Erie-Prophetstown 2,241: At Triple Play Bowling in Fulton, the Golden Warriors topped the Panthers in their regular-season finale.

Sterling (13-1) was led by Sarah Doughty with a 592 series, followed by Olivia Barton with a 497.

Ysabell Hamm paced E-P with a 464 series.