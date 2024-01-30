Preschool screenings planned in Whiteside, Carroll counties

STERLING — The member school districts of the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative have announced preschool screenings in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Each school district within the Bi-County area will conduct screenings of preschoolers on various dates from February to May 2024.

The purpose of the screening is to provide parents a measure of their child’s development in areas important to learning. For children with special needs, the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative and its member school districts offer preschool programs for youngsters between 3 and 5 years of age.

Parents who have a child between the ages of 2 years, 7 months and 5 years, 3 months as of February 2024, and who would like to have their child screened, should contact their local school district to set up an appointment.

Parents should accompany their child to the screening. At the time of the screening they will be asked to answer some questions about their child’s development. Information from a baby book, immunization records, a health history, etc., will be helpful in answering these questions. Each child will be asked to do activities, such as stacking blocks, drawing and jumping.

Each child’s speech, language, vision and hearing will be screened. These services are free of charge to all who reside in the member school districts of the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative.

Each local school district will be announcing specific information about the times and locations of the screenings. For further information about the screenings, call your local school district.