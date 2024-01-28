Fulton Lock and Dam 13 Eagle Watch set for Feb. 17

Avery Garner and her mom Beth Garner, of Stillman Valley, peek through binoculars to watch the bald eagles at Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton during the 39th annual Bald Eagle Watch. (Shaw Local File Photo)

FULTON — The 40th annual Bald Eagle Watch, presented by the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Fish and Wildlife Service, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, featuring lectures, videos, stories, live birds of prey, and viewing of bald eagles in the wild.

From 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., naturalists and volunteers will be on site at Lock and Dam 13, 4999 Lock Road in Fulton, with spotting scopes to aid in viewing the bald eagles. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing and bring their own binoculars.

A bald eagle flies above the Mississippi River below Lock and Dam 13 between Thomson and Fulton in January 2023. Numerous bald eagles can be seen along that area as the birds forage for fish in the open water below the dam. (Earleen Hinton)

Exhibits and educational programs will be offered at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, Iowa, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Exhibits and educational programs will be available with presentations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lunch will be available for purchase at the college. The college exhibit hall will also have wildlife exhibits, vendors, food and drinks.

The Bald Eagle Watch is dedicated to the understanding, appreciation and protection of the nation’s symbol. As many as 2,500 bald eagles spend winter along the Upper Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minn., to St. Louis.

For more information, contact the US Army Corps of Engineers at 815-259-3628 or US Fish and Wildlife Service at 815-273-2732.