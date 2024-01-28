Fulton Lock and Dam 13 Eagle Watch set for Feb. 17

FULTON — The 40th annual Bald Eagle Watch, presented by the US Army Corps of Engineers and US Fish and Wildlife Service, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, featuring lectures, videos, stories, live birds of prey, and viewing of bald eagles in the wild.
From 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., naturalists and volunteers will be on site at Lock and Dam 13, 4999 Lock Road in Fulton, with spotting scopes to aid in viewing the bald eagles. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing and bring their own binoculars.
Exhibits and educational programs will be offered at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton, Iowa, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Exhibits and educational programs will be available with presentations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lunch will be available for purchase at the college. The college exhibit hall will also have wildlife exhibits, vendors, food and drinks.
The Bald Eagle Watch is dedicated to the understanding, appreciation and protection of the nation’s symbol. As many as 2,500 bald eagles spend winter along the Upper Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minn., to St. Louis.
For more information, contact the US Army Corps of Engineers at 815-259-3628 or US Fish and Wildlife Service at 815-273-2732.