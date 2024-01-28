Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension hosts Wits Fitness, valentine sessions

Here is a list of upcoming workshops sponsored by Carroll-Lee-Whiteside Extension:

Valentines for Vets, Jan. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Savanna Library. Carroll County 4-H has announced a series of Valentine’s Day card-making workshops for youths ages 5 and up. The workshops offer a creative and meaningful way for the community’s youngsters to show appreciation to those who have served. Participation is free and a light snack will be provided at each session. Register at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. to noon, York Township Public Library, Thomson. Experience a monthly journey with Kara Schweitzer, an educator from University of Illinois Extension, as she leads participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain and enhance cognitive function and memory. New participants are welcome to join at any time. Register by calling the library at 815-259-2480.

Wits Fitness, Monthly Workshop, Feb. 1, 1:30-3 p.m., Mt. Carroll Public Library. Register by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

Valentines for Vets, Feb. 1, 4-5 p.m., Thomson Library. Register at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.

Valentines for Vets, Feb. 3, 3-4 p.m., Carroll County Extension Office. Register at go.illinois.edu/4Hcardsforvets.

African Violets, Big and Small Gardening, Feb. 6, 6 p.m., Winfred Knox Library, Franklin Grove. The Lee County Master Gardeners have started their gardening series. “Big and Small Gardening.” This series will be held at the Winfred Knox Library in Franklin Grove the first Tuesday of each month, with alternating months offering a youth program at 4 p.m. or an adult program at 6 p.m. Register by calling the library at 815-456-2823.

Science Fun with Dairy Foods, Feb. 8 and 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mt. Carroll Library. Calling all young detectives ages 7-13. Join Carroll County 4-H for an exciting investigation into the disappearance of our beloved milk. Young participants will transform into dairy detectives as they embark on a quest to uncover the mysteries behind butter, cheese and curds while solving “The Missing Milk” case. Limited spots are available, so secure your spot now by registering at go.illinois.edu/4Hfoodscience or by calling the library at 815-244-1751.

4-H Public Speaking Competition Prep, Feb. 9 from 4-5 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. or Feb. 10 from 9-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Carroll County Extension Office.

Prepare to excel at public speaking contests, from local to regional and state levels, with these expert tips that will help you deliver a top-notch performance and dominate the stage. Whether you’re a current 4-H member or someone aged 8 and up who is not yet part of the 4-H community, this event is designed for you. Register online at go.illinois.edu/carrollpublicspeaking or by calling the Carroll County Extension office at 815-244-9444.

Fun with Flowers, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Mt. Carroll Library. Join Carroll County Master Gardeners at the Mt. Carroll Library. Learn how to preserve the beauty of flowers for a long time by pressing them. Discover which flowers are ideal for pressing and how to dry them. Create a bookmark using the dried petals in this class and take home the knowledge of keeping the beauty of flowers alive every day. Call the library to register at 815-244-1751.

Kids & K-9′s, Feb .10-Aug. 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center, Dixon. This is a survey class that will introduce you to all facets of training including obedience, rally, agility and showmanship. It is also designed to help your dog become a more integral part of your family. Open to youths ages 8-18 beginning Saturday, Feb. 10, and running select Saturdays through August. Beginners will take place at 11 a.m. with advanced classes following at 1 p.m. The fee will be free for 4-H members and $20 for non-4-H members. Register online at go.illinois.edu/kidsk9.