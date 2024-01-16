Fire destroys Moore Tires in Rock Falls; firefighters still on scene

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire that has destroyed Moore Tires, 2411 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30 in Rock Falls. The call came in around 4:25 a.m. (Provided by Kurt Schwab)

ROCK FALLS – Firefighters are on scene in subzero temperatures battling a massive fire that has destroyed Moore Tires, 2411 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30.

The call came in around 4:25 a.m., and multiple agencies responded. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Rock Falls Fire Department called for excavators to help put out the blaze.

As dawn broke, clouds of thick black smoke could be seen roiling above the building.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Moore posted this on its Facebook page:

“There’s been a devastating fire at our Rock Falls location early this morning. We are so thankful all employees are safe. While we figure out next steps for our business, please know our Dixon location is fully operational ... Please keep our incredible first responders in your thoughts and prayers this morning.”

No other information was immediately available because everyone at the Rock Falls department, the lead agency, is on scene.

The Rock Falls property was the original site Moore Tires, which was opened in 1991 by owner Jeff Moore and his wife, Angie.

The first shop had only two bays, and the Moores lived in an apartment above the garage, according to the Moore website.

They have since expanded the building to nine bays and the Moores no longer live on site.

In addition to tire sales, Moore does oil changes, brake and suspension work.

Its newest location, in the former Plaza Cinemas, 1315 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon, opened on Feb. 28, 2022, and the family-owned business also has locations in Mendota, Kewanee, Monmouth and Macomb.