Carroll County scholarships available for vocational, technical training

MOUNT CARROLL — Continuing a tradition since 1975, the Carroll County Help Center is offering three $500 Lois Frank Memorial Scholarships to graduating seniors in Carroll County interested in pursuing training at a community college or a vocational, technical or trade school.

One scholarship is available for each Carroll County school district. Applicants interested in vocational fields that include but are not limited to agricultural business, automotive training, carpentry or construction, certified nursing assistant, cosmetology, culinary arts, electrical technician, emergency medical technician, HVAC technology, radiology technologist, welding, plumbing, etc., are encouraged to apply.

To be considered, a student must submit an application and write a short essay, written in their own words, telling why they need the scholarship, where they wish to attend school and how they plan to use the training. Two written recommendations will also be required with each essay/application.

Recommendations can come from teachers, clergy or townspeople who are well acquainted with the applicant’s motivation, interest, goals and character. Recipients will be chosen based upon need, innovation as portrayed in the essay and the two written recommendations.

Applications, with essay and recommendations, are due by March 15, 2024. Applications, with further instructions, are available from each Carroll County high school counselor.

Funding for this scholarship is derived from the sale of used items through the Carroll County Thrift Shop in Savanna and other personal or memorial monetary donations to the Carroll County Help Center. The Thrift Shop is located at 126 S. Fourth St., Savanna.