Street crews were out in full force Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 as snow continues to falls in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Due to inclement weather, all KSB Clinics (Amboy, Ashton, Oregon, Polo, Edwards Clinic, Commerce Towers, Town Square Centre and Lawless Eye & Vision) will be closed today, Friday, Jan. 12. This includes therapy, lab and imaging services at the clinics.

The Lee County Courthouses also will be closed today.

[Sauk Valley school closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024]

Have a cancellation or update to add to this list? Email us at news@saukvalley.com.