Sauk Valley school closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Here is a list of school closures for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:
Amboy School District
Ashton-Franklin Center School District No. 275
Dixon Public Schools No. 170
Morrison Community School District No. 6
Oregon Community School District No. 220. All students will have a remote learning day tomorrow.
Polo Community School District will have an e-learning day.
River Bend School District. This will be a remote learning day.
Rock Falls High School. This will be a remote learning day.
Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13. This includes Riverdale Preschool, Dillon, Merrill, Rock Falls Middle School and Thome School.
Sauk Valley Community College. The campus will be closed.
Sterling Public Schools
Unity Christian School in Fulton
Have a cancellation or update to add to this list? Email us at news@saukvalley.com.