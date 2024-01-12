Sauk Valley school closings and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Wet, heavy snow sticks to signs and trees as the Sauk Valley gets its first snow of the winter Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is a list of school closures for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:

Amboy School District

Ashton-Franklin Center School District No. 275

Dixon Public Schools No. 170

Morrison Community School District No. 6

Oregon Community School District No. 220. All students will have a remote learning day tomorrow.

Polo Community School District will have an e-learning day.

River Bend School District. This will be a remote learning day.

Rock Falls High School. This will be a remote learning day.

Rock Falls Elementary School District No. 13. This includes Riverdale Preschool, Dillon, Merrill, Rock Falls Middle School and Thome School.

Sauk Valley Community College. The campus will be closed.

Sterling Public Schools

Unity Christian School in Fulton

Have a cancellation or update to add to this list? Email us at news@saukvalley.com.