Katie Drew scores 21 points to lead Dixon’s comeback win: SVM area roundup for Thursday, Jan. 11

Girls basketball

Dixon 40, Rockford Lutheran 36: At Rockford, Katie Drew scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Duchesses came back to beat the Crusaders on Thursday.

Drew scored 17 points in the second half to lead a 24-16 run.

Hallie Williamson scored nine points, Jessie Pitman grabbed 10 rebounds and Ahmyrie McGowan added eight rebounds for Dixon.

Morrison 66, Milledgeville 16: At Milledgeville, Camryn Veltrop poured in 29 points as the Fillies routed the Missiles.

Also for Morrison, Jordan Eads scored 10 points, Avery White scored nine points and Sarah Weston added eight points.

Milledgeville was led by Olivia Schurman with seven points.

Ashton-Franklin Center 60, Fulton 21: At Ashton, the Raiders surged on an 11-0 second-quarter run and rolled past the Steamers.

AFC was led by Brianna Gonnerman with 18 points, Cameryn Winterland with 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Reese Polk and Alexis Schwarz with eight points apiece.

Haley Smither paced Fulton with seven points.

Eastland 69, Polo 47: At Polo, the Cougars raced to a 13-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Lady Marcos.

Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals, Olivia Klinefelter with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Lily Mullen and Sienna Peterson with eight points apiece. Mullen grabbed three steals and dished five assists, and Jenica Stoner added nine assists and four rebounds for the Cougars.

Camrynn Jones led Polo with 23 points.

Forreston 32, Amboy 30: At Amboy, the Cardinals used a 12-7 fourth-quarter run to top the Clippers.

Ericka Alexander paced Forreston with 11 points and Elly Bamberg added six points.

Amboy was led by Elly Jones with nine points and Addison Pertell with seven points.

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Erie-Prophetstown 30: At Monmouth, the Panthers fell into a 27-18 halftime hole and couldn’t dig their way out against the Titans.

Gabi Abell paced E-P with nine points, while Sydney Schwartz and Olivia Purvis added eight points each.

Stockton 71, West Carroll 24: At Stockton, Karissa Andrews scored 10 points as the Thunder dropped an NUIC West game against the Blackhawks.

Boys basketball

Winnebago 59, Oregon 46: At Oregon, the Indians surged ahead with a 20-8 second-quarter run and held off the Hawks in the second half.

Oregon was led by Noah Johnson with 14 points and Keaton Salsbury with 13 points.

Rockridge 53, Morrison 46: At Morrison, the Mustangs were outscored 31-21 in the second half in a Three Rivers West loss to the Rockets.

Morrison was led by Dawson Hepner with 13 points and Chase Newman with 12 points.

Wrestling

Newman goes 0-2 at home triangular: At Sterling, Newman lost 40-19 to St. Bede and 35-33 to Riverdale.

Against St. Bede, Collin Messer (138) won by pin, Leo Francis (157) took a 14-0 major decision, and Nik Nardini (215) took a 2-0 decision for the Comets’ contested wins.

Against Riverdale, Parker Strommen (132) took a 4-1 decision, Briar Ivey (138) and Carter Rude (150) took 5-2 decisions, and Messer (144), Francis (157), Daniel Kelly (165) and Blair Grennan won by pin.

Galesburg 41, Sterling 30: At Galesburg, the Golden Warriors won seven matches in a Western Big 6 loss to the Silver Streaks.

Cael Lyons (120) took an 11-7 decision, Austin Clemens (144) took a 4-2 decision, Isaiah Mendoza (157) took a 6-0 decision, Oswaldo Navarro (215) took a 6-1 decision, and Landon Kenney (150), Tatum Allen (165) and Gage Tate (175) won by pin for Sterling.

Boys bowling

Dixon 3,633, Oregon 3,522: At Town & Country Lanes in Mt. Morris, the Dukes topped the Hawks for a conference win.

Dixon was led by Cody Geil with a 703 series (202,255,246) followed by Daniel Sotelo with a 650, Wyatt Miller with a 632, Aaron Fitzanko 599, Clark Bonnewell with a 567 and David Laird with a 482.

Sotelo had the high game of the match with a 266.

Oregon was led by Matthew Stahl with a 662 series (244,208,210) followed by RJ Keene with a 625, Aiden Currier with a 581, Gavvin Surmo with a 566, Brady Davis with a 557 and Codey Dunbar with a 531.

Geneseo 3,338, Erie-Prophetstown 2,436: At Arcadia Family Fun Center in Geneseo, Keith Goodson rolled a 508 series as the Panthers fell to the Maple Leafs.

Also for E-P, Robert Winters rolled a 418 and Brice Howell bowled a 406.